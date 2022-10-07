ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys Shares of 126,171 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15.

