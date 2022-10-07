ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $121.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 4.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $121,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $67.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79.

