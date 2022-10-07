ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy



FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

