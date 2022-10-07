ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,076 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,556,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,152,000 after acquiring an additional 226,976 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

