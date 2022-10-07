ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Medifast worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 173,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NYSE:MED opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.65. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $235.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $453.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

