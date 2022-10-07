ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 402,715 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 651,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 402,715 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

IEF stock opened at $95.69 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $116.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

