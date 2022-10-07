Argon (ARGON) Market Capitalization Tops $118,642.76

Argon (ARGON) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. Argon has a market capitalization of $118,642.76 and $128,785.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argon has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Argon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Argon

Argon’s genesis date was February 4th, 2021. Argon’s total supply is 97,260,909 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,872,751 tokens. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Argon’s official message board is medium.com/@argonrun. Argon’s official website is argon.run.

Buying and Selling Argon

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon (ARGON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Argon has a current supply of 97,260,908.78779985 with 94,877,033.86140698 in circulation. The last known price of Argon is 0.00127979 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $172,264.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://argon.run.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

