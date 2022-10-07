Armor NXM (arNXM) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Armor NXM (arNXM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Armor NXM token can currently be bought for $14.65 or 0.00074818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Armor NXM has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $12,185.00 worth of Armor NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Armor NXM has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Armor NXM

Armor NXM launched on January 21st, 2021. Armor NXM’s total supply is 358,026 tokens. Armor NXM’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. Armor NXM’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Armor NXM’s official website is armor.fi.

Buying and Selling Armor NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor NXM (arNXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Armor NXM has a current supply of 358,026.489739 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Armor NXM is 14.25655899 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,046.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://armor.fi/.”

