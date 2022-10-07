Arnhold LLC Acquires 7,402 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Arnhold LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC owned 0.60% of China Yuchai International worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after buying an additional 264,590 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CYD traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.50. 95 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,255. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. China Yuchai International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

