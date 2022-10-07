Arnhold LLC Acquires New Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 968,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,280. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

