Arnhold LLC Has $11.91 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.4% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $18.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.64. 138,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,210. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

