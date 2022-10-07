Arnhold LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 317.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,397 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 312,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 10.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 7.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.0% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 35,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. 2,774,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,503,864. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.