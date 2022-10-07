Arnhold LLC Takes $6.20 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 134,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,000. Arnhold LLC owned 0.09% of Olin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 36.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Olin by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 37.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 547.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,265 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. 33,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

