Arnhold LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $4.23 on Friday, hitting $90.19. 588,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,950,653. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $273.51. The company has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

