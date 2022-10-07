Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $215.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.91.

AJG stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

