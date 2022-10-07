Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Shares of APWC opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.