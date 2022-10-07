ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT Lowered to SEK 275 at Barclays

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASAZY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $277.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $15.51.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.