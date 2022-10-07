AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Up 1.0 %

ALOT stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 million, a PE ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $18.52.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AstroNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

