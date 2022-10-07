ATI (NYSE:ATI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

ATI Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.96. 1,282,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,930. ATI has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 699.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ATI will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $819,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,221,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ATI by 105.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after buying an additional 606,005 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 24.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after buying an additional 469,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,302,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

