Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

