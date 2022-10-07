Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55. 3,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 84,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Atlas Engineered Products Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products and patio doors for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Further Reading

