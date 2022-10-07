Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,859,676.46 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30.
Atlassian Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $238.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.07. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
Featured Stories
