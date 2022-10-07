Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,859,676.46 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $238.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.07. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

