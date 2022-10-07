AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,520,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after buying an additional 132,436 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 165,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 36,162 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,727,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,508,000 after buying an additional 97,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE T traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.06. 844,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,176,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

