Aurox (URUS) Price Hits $17.09

Aurox (URUS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Aurox has a total market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $240,816.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurox token can currently be purchased for $17.09 or 0.00087413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aurox

Aurox is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,929 tokens. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox. Aurox’s official website is getaurox.com.

Aurox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurox (URUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aurox has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 521,929 in circulation. The last known price of Aurox is 17.11362455 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $160,764.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://getaurox.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

