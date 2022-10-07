Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 141,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,813 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.93.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

