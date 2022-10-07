Auto Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Auto token can currently be bought for about $232.16 or 0.01181155 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $12.31 million and $2.75 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007327 BTC.

About Auto

Auto launched on December 8th, 2020. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 tokens. The official message board for Auto is autofarm-network.medium.com. The official website for Auto is autofarm.network. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auto

According to CryptoCompare, “Auto (AUTO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Auto has a current supply of 53,002.53352229. The last known price of Auto is 233.70322473 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,842,575.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://autofarm.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.