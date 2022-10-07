Autobusd (ABS) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $14,471.84

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Autobusd token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Autobusd has a market cap of $14,471.84 and $28,278.00 worth of Autobusd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Autobusd has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001038 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galactrum (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Scribe Network (SCRIBE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Autobusd Profile

Autobusd (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. Autobusd’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,902 tokens. Autobusd’s official website is autobusd.com. Autobusd’s official Twitter account is @autobusd9 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autobusd Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Autobusd (ABS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Autobusd has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Autobusd is 0.01329949 USD and is up 15.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $17.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://autobusd.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autobusd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autobusd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autobusd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

