Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,157 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Automatic Data Processing worth $88,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,005. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

