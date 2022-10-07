Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.25 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.85 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

TSE:APR.UN opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52 week low of C$12.19 and a 52 week high of C$15.09. The firm has a market cap of C$511.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.50.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

