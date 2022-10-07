AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.88

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 8054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

AvePoint Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $742.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.00.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.09) EPS. Analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AvePoint

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,293,000. State Street Corp grew its position in AvePoint by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AvePoint by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 904,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,403,000. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Further Reading

