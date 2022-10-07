AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.88

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 8054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $742.21 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.00.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.09) EPS. Analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
