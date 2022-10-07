AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Shares Down 3.7%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 62,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 140,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

AVITA Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 101.08% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 2,093.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

