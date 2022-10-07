Axe (AXE) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Axe (AXE) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Axe has a market cap of $36,815.78 and approximately $2.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000291 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is https://reddit.com/r/axerunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axe

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe (AXE) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate AXE through the process of mining. Axe has a current supply of 5,260,967.896223. The last known price of Axe is 0.0073898 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axerunners.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.