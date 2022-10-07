AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Northland Securities

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXTI. TheStreet upgraded AXT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $229.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 123,436 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in AXT during the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AXT by 132.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.