Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00. Approximately 142,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 203,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$914.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.44.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

