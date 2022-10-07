AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Gap Down to $18.77

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $18.06. AZEK shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 1,674 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.74.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,577.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AZEK by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after buying an additional 1,023,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 920.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 908,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 758,610 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 880,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after acquiring an additional 725,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 667,488 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

