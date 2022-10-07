B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,217,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 10,214,292 shares.The stock last traded at $3.24 and had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

B2Gold Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

