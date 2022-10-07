Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $2.53

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.41. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 2,002 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bakkt in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Bakkt Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bakkt by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 915,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 442,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.