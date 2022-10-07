Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires 914 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,860. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.