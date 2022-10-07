Ballew Advisors Inc Buys 281 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises 6.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.78. 1,125,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

