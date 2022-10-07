Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 990 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.47. 449,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,596. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

