Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Trading Up 3.8%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $1,708,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 47.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

