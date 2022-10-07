Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.27.

NYSE BK opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

