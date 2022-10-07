Bankroll Vault (VLT) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Bankroll Vault has a market cap of $196,557.68 and $9,335.00 worth of Bankroll Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bankroll Vault has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Bankroll Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,547.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00270221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00140407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00741521 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.82 or 0.00597644 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00247864 BTC.

Bankroll Vault Profile

Bankroll Vault (CRYPTO:VLT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-3

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2016. Bankroll Vault’s total supply is 1,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,732,400 coins. Bankroll Vault’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bankroll Vault’s official website is bankroll.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

Buying and Selling Bankroll Vault

