Barclays Begins Coverage on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CORZ. HC Wainwright started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 6.65.

Shares of CORZ opened at 1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.63. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 1.26 and a twelve month high of 14.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $10,251,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 445.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $4,341,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

