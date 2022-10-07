Barclays Cuts GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Price Target to €37.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

