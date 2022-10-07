Barclays Lowers AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target to GBX 270

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 325 ($3.93).

AJB opened at GBX 314.96 ($3.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 433.20 ($5.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 295.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 285.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 3,154.00.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

