Barclays Lowers Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $24.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.13.
Kennametal Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.85. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $41.22.
Kennametal Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 46.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
