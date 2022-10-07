Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 11,939 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,238,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $593,548,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $482.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $520.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.63. The company has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

