Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.
Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.
Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $16.05 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
