Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSET opened at $16.05 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 195.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 54.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,861 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSET shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.