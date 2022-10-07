Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BECN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at $857,843,495.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,751,000 after purchasing an additional 112,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after acquiring an additional 285,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after acquiring an additional 280,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.68. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

